Academics Seek Plan To Tackle Universities Pension Shortfall

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 2:14 PM BST) -- A trade body for British universities has asked members for their responses to an alternative approach to tackling a near £18 billion ($25 billion) funding shortfall in a pension scheme for academics. Universities UK said on Wednesday that the seven-week consultation would consider new ways to deal with the budget deficit of the Universities Superannuation Scheme, or USS. The trustee of the scheme has called for contributions by both universities and employees to increase by as much as 56.2%. A financial assessment published in March, found that the scheme's deficit had grown from £5.4 billion in 2019, to between £14.9 billion and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS