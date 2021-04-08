EU Graft Office Set To Start Investigating Cases From June

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 1:27 PM BST) -- The European Union's new independent anti-graft prosecutor intends to start investigating its first cases from June, after months of delays setting up its back office amid political wrangles over funding, staffing and participation by member states. European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kӧvesi wrote on Wednesday to Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, and Johannes Hahn, commissioner for Budget and Administration, proposing June 1 for the European Public Prosecutor's Office to start its investigative and prosecutorial work. The prosecutor's office, known as EPPO, was established in 2017 to investigate criminal cases that cross Europe's internal borders and involve suspected corruption, money laundering and serious tax...

