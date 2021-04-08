Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Podcast

The Term: How Google Beat Oracle After 10-Year Lawsuit

 

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A decade later, Google has finally defeated a lawsuit from Oracle over the chunks of computer code Google used to develop the Android smartphone platform. This week, The Term hosts a special guest to explain the Supreme Court's ruling in the tech battle — plus a look at one justice's foray into the discourse of regulating Big Tech.

Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.

This week, the podcast welcomes Law360 editor-at-large and Pro Say host Bill Donahue to break down the highly anticipated ruling in Google v. Oracle.

Bill explains the background of the case and how Monday's ruling will save Google from having to potentially pay Oracle billions of dollars from the copying of its Java software language in the Android platform — as well as the decision's broader ramifications for the tech industry.

Jimmy and Natalie also catch listeners up on other Supreme Court news from the week, including Justice Stephen Breyer's headline-making virtual speech at Harvard Law School, in which he poured cold water on calls to "reform" or "pack" the court and pushed back against the popular notion of the court as a strictly "conservative" institution.

The hosts also look at Justice Clarence Thomas' concurrence Monday in the now-moot case over former President Donald Trump's practice of blocking users on Twitter. Justice Thomas used the case as an opportunity to condemn the "private, concentrated control over online content and platforms" and suggested ways to regulate social media companies consistent with the First Amendment.

Natalie also dives into a rare order Monday denying acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar's request to participate as amicus curiae, or friend of the court, in oral arguments in a case over appeal bonds, a type of request that the justices almost always accommodate.

