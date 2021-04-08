UK Regulator To Deepen Supervision Of Accounting Giants

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 6:35 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting regulator has said it will widen its monitoring of major audit businesses and have a robust enforcement approach as it transitions into a new agency. The Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday that it plans to look into the governance, systems and risk management at big firms as part of its efforts to build its forward-looking supervision. It will also identify priorities for each firm to improve its audit quality and hold them to account for ensuring that these are met, it said at the launch of its strategy for the 2021 fiscal year. The watchdog also wants...

