5 Firms Rep In Cellebrite's $2.4B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Israeli digital investigations support business Cellebrite said Thursday it's going public through a $2.4 billion merger with blank-check company TWC Tech in a transaction led by five law firms. The deal between Cellebrite DI Ltd. and TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. sees the "digital intelligence" group receive $480 million in proceeds and a debut on the Nasdaq through a tie-up with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to a joint statement. Cellebrite is represented by White & Case LLP and Meitar Law Offices. TWC Tech is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Herzog Fox & Neeman. The...

