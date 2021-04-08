Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Will Offer Special Bonuses

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright are the latest law firms to announce 2021 special bonuses, according to details provided to Law360 and a report in industry blog Above The Law. Hogan Lovells said it would hand out bonuses throughout its worldwide offices, including spring and fall cash rewards for U.S. associates matching the scale first set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and mimicked by a large chunk of BigLaw firms. U.S. associates are set to receive a seniority-based bonus in June ranging from $4,500 to $24,000 and a November bonus between $7,500 and $40,000, Hogan Lovells said Thursday. An annualized...

