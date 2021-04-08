Trump Org Hires Veteran New York Criminal Defense Atty

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump Organization retained veteran New York criminal defense attorney Ronald Fischetti this week for a wide-ranging probe by Manhattan prosecutors into the former president and his company. The Fischetti & Malgieri LLP partner has decades of experience in state and federal courts and has worked closely with the special assistant district attorney whom prosecutors brought on for the independent criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings. His former law partner, Mark Pomerantz, went on leave from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP this winter to work on the probe conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus...

