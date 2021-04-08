O'Melveny Brings Back Ex-Pence Adviser And Labor Litigator

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has welcomed back a labor and employment litigator who departed last year to serve as counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, the firm announced Thursday. Starting next month, Greg Jacob will be a part of O'Melveny's Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation and labor and employment practices, where he will represent financial services companies and other employers in class actions and various labor and employment matters, according to the firm's announcement. Jacob served with the Trump administration through Jan. 20, advising the White House Coronavirus Task Force on the Defense Production Act and other legal matters...

