Exxon Wants Minn. Climate Suit Remand Paused For Appeal

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and other fossil fuel companies accused of deceiving the Minnesota public about climate change dangers of their products have asked that a remand order be stayed, saying the Eighth Circuit is likely to find federal jurisdiction over the claims. The companies said Wednesday that the Eighth Circuit or even the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to side with their jurisdiction arguments, and so it would be unwise to send the case back to state court while the appeal proceeds. They said the claims made by the state of Minnesota were governed by federal common law, contrary to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS