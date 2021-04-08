Dems Look To Treasury Regs To Simplify GILTI Tax Changes

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A proposal from Senate Democrats to use existing U.S. Treasury regulations to enhance the tax on global intangible low-taxed income could reduce administrative complexity, but likely won't avoid all potential compliance and enforcement headaches with the proposal. A new tax plan proposed by Senate Democrats would retain a key incentive from the 2017 tax overhaul that benefits U.S. companies holding valuable intangibles at home, while changing the formula to eliminate incentives for moving assets offshore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The international tax "framework" unveiled Monday by Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and other Democrats aims to correct what they claim are flaws...

