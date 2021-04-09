Buy-To-Let Lender Sets Aside £20M For Potential Fraud

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 12:46 PM BST) -- A British lender of buy-to-let and residential mortgages has said it has set aside £20 million ($27 million) to cover the cost of potentially fraudulent activity by a third-party company that owed it £28.6 million in outstanding funding. OSB Group PLC, which was created in October 2019 by the merger of OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services, said on Thursday that it expects a £20 million credit loss for the year ending December 2020 from the alleged fraud. OSB also provides funding lines to third-party companies that are secured against property mortgages. The group warned in a March 17 trading update...

