Fed. Circ. Upholds No-Contempt Finding In Oxygen Mask Case

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Minnesota federal judge's decision that Oxygen Plus' redesigned oxygen mask doesn't infringe Boost Oxygen's design patent and that Oxygen Plus shouldn't be held in contempt for infringement after the parties reached a consent judgment. A three-judge panel summarily affirmed the district court decision in a one-line order with no explanation after deciding the case on the briefs without oral argument. The decision rejected Boost Oxygen's argument that the district court wrongly decided the contempt issue because it considered unchanged mask features, even though Federal Circuit precedent says that it should have only looked at...

