SEC's ESG Unit Chief Says Existing Regs Key To Enforcement

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The launch of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new Climate and ESG Task Force last month drew a swift rebuke from Republican commissioners who suggested enforcement in the area would be premature without new regulations. Kelly L. Gibson But the head of the new unit, Kelly L. Gibson, says it will be business as usual for the enforcement division, which will continue to base its priorities on the evolution of investor demands while working off of existing rules and guidance. "The focus of the Division of Enforcement changes and evolves, along with the issues facing investors, business, and the economy,"...

