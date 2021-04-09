Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Slams DOJ's 2nd Bid To Delay McGahn Subpoena Case

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A top House attorney has rebuked the Biden administration's claim that they've made "sufficient progress" toward a settlement that warrants another postponement of oral arguments before the D.C. Circuit in House Democrats' long-running bid to compel testimony from former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn.

Over the objections of the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee, the U.S. Department of Justice scored a win in February when the circuit court agreed to delay an en banc hearing initially set for that month.

The Biden White House had told the court that because the case involves "nerve-center constitutional questions" about the respective prerogatives of...

