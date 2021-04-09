Lehotsky Keller Snags US Chamber Enviro Pro

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Chamber of Commerce litigation veteran who fought court battles over some of the most high-profile environmental regulations in recent years has moved to Lehotsky Keller LLP. Michael Schon joined Lehotsky Keller as a partner after having served as vice president and chief counsel for environment and energy litigation at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center since 2017. He said he plans to bring the skills he gained from years of litigating rules for greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and the extent of federal authority under the Clean Water Act. "I hope to focus quite a bit on helping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS