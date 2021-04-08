New Bill Aimed At Curbing China Would Expand CFIUS' Power

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A new bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday seeks to combat global competitor China, including by strengthening the abilities of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and fortifying the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan. The proposal by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is aimed at addressing multiple China-related issues, including by expanding the purview of CFIUS to include deals or investments that involve institutions of higher education. The 281-page bill, titled the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, also seeks to establish frameworks for CFIUS to weigh long-term implications of foreign...

