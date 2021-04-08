EPA Wants Refinery Emissions Deal Shifted To New Owner

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Thursday asked a federal court to approve the transfer of some Clean Air Act settlement obligations to Limetree Bay Terminals LLC, which bought an offending oil refinery from Hovensa LLC shortly after it went bankrupt. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told a U.S. Virgin Islands federal court that an updated settlement was fair, adequate and reasonable. The agency said that settlement, which was required to be drafted as a part of Limetree's purchasing of a formerly offending St. Croix oil refinery and terminal in 2016, would transfer over some obligations to which Hovensa originally agreed, such as...

