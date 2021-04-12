Lessons From Tax Court's Nixing Of Investor's Energy Credits

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court just published a decision addressing the first of 200 cases involving individual taxpayers that invested in a tax shelter scheme involving lenses intended for concentrated solar projects: Preston and Elizabeth Olsen v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue.[1] The Olsens' case may have been selected as the test case because Preston Olsen is a partner in a national law firm's bond practice, so it sends the message to the other taxpayers that if this lawyer cannot prevail then your odds are not good. The opinion is effectively a case study in how not to structure an investment in solar...

