SEC's Whistleblower Chief To Depart After Record-Setting Run

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Jane Norberg, the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Whistleblower Office who presided over dramatic yearslong upticks in the number and dollar size of awards issued to whistleblowers, will leave the agency this month, according to an announcement Thursday. The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Whistleblower Office, who became chief of the office in 2016, is set to leave the agency this month. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Norberg, who became chief of the office in 2016, led efforts to streamline the awards review process, culminating in consecutive record-breaking fiscal years in 2020 and 2021, the agency's announcement...

