DC Circ. Divided Over Nuke Group's Waste Policy Dispute

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges appeared skeptical Thursday about the timing of a petition to vacate the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's 2019 guidance requiring power plant operators to seek federal approval to dump low-grade waste at sites not previously approved by the agency. But in sometimes contentious exchanges with an NRC in-house attorney, the third jurist on the panel during a lengthy remote hearing lambasted the NRC for issuing conflicting guidance over the past decade. These decisions, according to U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett, have "profoundly confused" those seeking power plant licenses. Judge Millett also endorsed the Nuclear Energy Institute's contention that the latest...

