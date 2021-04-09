Key Takeaways From FDA Warnings To CBD Cos.

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not initiated widespread enforcement against makers and sellers of CBD products, it continues to bring targeted enforcement where claims or other factors raise particular issues ripe for enforcement. Most recently, the agency issued two warning letters to makers of topical CBD products labeled as over-the-counter, or OTC, drugs. Both warning letters followed facility inspections where the FDA identified significant concerns related to current good manufacturing practice requirements, signaling that these concerns may have been the primary impetus for enforcement. But there were also other issues with important takeaways for manufacturers and sellers of...

