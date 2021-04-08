Amazon Holds Lead In Ala. Union Vote As Counting Continues

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Amazon held a decisive lead Thursday in the high-profile union election at the e-commerce giant's warehouse in Alabama with nearly half the votes counted. After nearly four hours of counting Thursday, the National Labor Relations Board's Atlanta office tallied 463 votes for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and 1,100 for Amazon with about 1,652 votes uncounted, according to Law360's tally of the votes. The NLRB will continue counting the remaining votes Friday morning. With about 70% of the workers from the Bessemer warehouse voting against RWDSU in the votes counted Thursday, a win for the union is highly unlikely, labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS