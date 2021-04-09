Ketone Supplement Co. Hits Rival With IP Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Axcess Global Sciences LLC and ketone supplement business Pruvit Ventures Inc. lobbed a patent infringement suit against a rival business on Thursday in Utah federal court, arguing that the competition attempted to obtain a free license to their patents through extortion and other means. The complaint accuses New U Life Disc Inc. and New U Life Corp. of selling and distributing "exogenous ketone" supplements that infringe certain provisions of their intellectual property. The first patent-in-suit is for a weight loss medication that suppresses appetite using potassium butyrate and other chemical compounds while the second patent is for mixed salt compositions that...

