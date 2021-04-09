SFO Launches Criminal Probe Into Car Leasing Business

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 9:54 AM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said on Friday that it has arrested one person in a criminal investigation into an automobile financier that collapsed this year after authorities halted its business amid financial concerns. The Serious Fraud Office said it has arrested and questioned an individual in an investigation into a collapsed automobile financier. (iStock) The agency announced that it is probing Raedex Consortium Ltd. over suspicions about investors and individuals leasing vehicles signed onto fraudulent investment schemes, according to a statement. Police arrested an individual, whose name has not been disclosed, and searched two homes in connection with the investigation, the...

