Italian Police Bust €1B 'Mafia-Style' Tax Fraud Ring

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 12:21 PM BST) -- Authorities in Italy have arrested 23 individuals while busting a fuel-tax fraud scheme that allowed "mafia-style" criminal gangs to avoid paying almost €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in fuel tax, the European Union's criminal justice agency has said. Eurojust said that police in Italy had also seized assets worth €600 million. The agency for criminal justice cooperation also said that it had helped freeze bank accounts in countries including Bulgaria, Croatia and Germany and, where possible, ensured that company assets were seized or companies used for the fraud scheme were closed. Accounts in Hungary, Malta and Romania were also frozen in the operation, in...

