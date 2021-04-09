Charity Watchdog To Simplify Responsible Investment Guide

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- Britain's charity watchdog has launched a consultation on ways to simplify guidance for trustees that will include allowing them to make responsible investments in a way that may also produce a financial return. The Charity Commission launched its draft proposal amid concerns that its current guidance lacks clarity. The watchdog outlines in its proposal the duties that trustees have when making financial decisions and the discretion they have when adopting a responsible approach to investment. The consultation — which was published on Thursday and closes next month — is aimed at trustees and charity workers. It includes a new section that...

