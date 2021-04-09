EU Sees Liquidity Concerns In Alternative Investment Funds

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- Europe's markets watchdog has said there is a mismatch between the speed with which investors can pull their money from alternative investment funds and the time it takes managers to liquidate assets to meet requests. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it has found a mismatch in the pace of redemptions, particularly in real estate funds as it can take a long time to sell properties to comply with requests from investors. This could create risks for the €6.8 trillion ($8.1 trillion) alternative investment fund sector. The agency added that approximately 54% of real estate funds are open-ended, which offer...

