UK Makes Facebook Purge 16K Fake Review Accounts

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 4:21 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Friday that its action has forced Facebook Inc. to take down 16,000 groups that were peddling false and misleading product reviews and also to suspend users caught engaging in the fake review trade. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has taken action to force the tech giant to clamp down on fake reviews on its flagship site and on Instagram. Facebook agreed to remove 16,000 groups and ban or suspend users they find selling false or misleading reviews, which urge consumers to buy products online that are not genuine or not as described. "Never before has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS