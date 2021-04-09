Toshiba Says PE Firm's Takeover Bid Needs Work

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:55 AM EDT) -- Toshiba Corp. on Friday blasted the preliminary takeover bid from CVC Capital Partners as too conditional, saying that the proposal doesn't include a detailed analysis of the Toshiba business and that it isn't clear how the private equity firm would pay for the transaction. Reports earlier in the week said that CVC had put forth a proposal that could be worth $20 billion or more. In the wake of the rumor, Toshiba acknowledged it had received an offer, said it would evaluate the bid and detailed that a further announcement would be made "in due course." Due course came on Friday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS