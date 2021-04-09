Cannabis Bill Roundup: Mont. Weighs How To Dole Out Funds

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Montana House of Representatives advanced multiple bills implementing voter-approved adult-use legalization, but with dueling proposals on how to spend the tax revenue, while North Carolina lawmakers pitched medical and recreational cannabis legislation on the same day. Here are the major developments in cannabis reform from the past week. Lawmakers in Montana took steps this week toward implementing the legal recreational marijuana regime that voters approved in November, passing four bills out of the GOP-led state House of Representatives that vary in how they would regulate the market and distribute revenue from taxes. All four bills head to the majority-Republican state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS