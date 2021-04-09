Gibson Dunn, Recruiter Agree To Arbitrate Hiring Fees Dispute

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A California judge Friday sent to arbitration Lateral Link Group Inc.'s suit claiming Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP cheated it out of its recruiting commission for the hire of a lateral partner, after the legal recruiting company didn't oppose the law firm's motion. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis granted Gibson Dunn's unopposed motion to compel arbitration during a brief remote hearing. The law firm had argued that the recruiting agreement at the heart of Lateral Link's suit permits the law firm to hire lateral partners without paying the recruiting firm unless certain conditions are met, according to the January...

