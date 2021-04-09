Biden Seeks $1.7B Funding Jump For DOL

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor could get a $1.7 billion boost under President Joe Biden for worker rights and safety efforts, the unemployment insurance program and other areas, as part of discretionary funding that the administration requested Friday. In the request to Congress, the Office of Management and Budget called for $14.2 billion for the DOL for fiscal year 2022, a 14% increase over the $12.5 billion enacted for 2021, with much of the hike aimed at efforts to protect workers. "The proposed funds would enable the department to conduct the enforcement and regulatory work needed to ensure workers' wages, benefits and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS