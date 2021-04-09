NC Group Says State Deal Illegally Allows Chemical Discharge

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- North Carolina environmental regulators struck an illegal deal to let the city of Greensboro discharge high levels of a cancer-causing chemical into the drinking water source for nearly 1 million people, an environmental group alleged Friday. The Haw River Assembly asked a state administrative hearings board for a contested hearing, claiming that the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission and Department of Environmental Quality entered into an illegal special agreement with Greensboro last month that allows the discharge of the chemical 1,4 dioxane at more than 100 times the level outlined by state toxic substances regulations. The group said that the deal...

