Holland & Knight, Thompson & Knight In Talks To Combine

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firms Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight are discussing a possible combination, a move that would form a practice with nearly 1,600 attorneys across 30 offices, firm leaders said Friday. The tentative closing for the merger is set for this summer, with the firms expecting to complete necessary due diligence for the transaction in the next 90 days, according to a press release. Holland & Knight LLP managing partner Steven Sonberg and Thompson & Knight LLP managing partner Mark Sloan said in a joint statement this was "an exciting opportunity for both firms." "This proposed combination would expand significantly...

