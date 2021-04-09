Morgan Lewis Sues Pierce Bainbridge For $436K Unpaid Rent

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has alleged in California state court that Pierce Bainbridge PC and its predecessor firm owe nearly a year's worth of rent for office space in a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP entered into a sublease deal with Morgan Lewis in January 2019 for the 44th floor of the south tower of the Wells Fargo Center but stopped paying its entire monthly rent for its space in the Brookfield Properties building last April, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Morgan Lewis filed the...

