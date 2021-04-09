DOL Brings Back Double Damages For Wage Violators

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Employers who violate federal wage and hour laws could once again be on the hook for double the amount of allegedly unpaid wages after the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday announced it is loosening Trump-era restrictions on the practice of seeking so-called liquidated damages. The DOL axed two previous memos put out during the Trump administration, which had upended the agency's longstanding default policy of seeking liquidated damages to resolve Fair Labor Standards Act claims before filing a complaint. "Both of those documents are rescinded and [the Wage and Hour Division] will return to pursuing liquidated damages from employers found...

