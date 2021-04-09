Fla. Appeals Court Upholds Local Gun Rule Preemption Law

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday upheld a state law that penalizes local government officials who try to enact gun regulations stricter than the state's, ruling that the legislature's constitutional authority to restrict local government power outweighs any rights local officials might have under the separation of powers doctrine. Florida's First District Court of Appeal reversed a win for the 30 municipalities, three counties and more than 70 elected representatives who challenged a 2011 amendment to the law preempting all local firearm and ammunition regulations that created penalties for elected officials who enact a local ordinance that violates the law....

