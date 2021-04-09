6th Circ. Upholds IRS Summons For Cannabis Biz Docs

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court correctly dismissed a suit by cannabis business owners seeking to quash a third-party summons issued by the IRS requesting their companies' records because the summons aided a criminal investigation, the Sixth Circuit said Friday. A three-judge panel determined that the summons issued to a data software company by the Internal Revenue Service seeking financial records of the various cannabis businesses that Kimberly and Richard Gaetano owned were valid to determine whether they underreported their federal taxes, according to its opinion. The summons was essential to the agency's criminal investigation into whether the couple owed federal taxes, and...

