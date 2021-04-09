SEC Exam Unit Warns Firms Of ESG Disclosure Deficiencies

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's examinations unit issued a risk alert Friday warning advisers and funds "to be consistent" with their disclosures of environmental, social and governance-related investing after uncovering a slew of compliance deficiencies during exams. The alert noted that exam staff has observed "some instances of potentially misleading statements" regarding the investing, inadequate controls to ensure that ESG-related marketing was consistent with a firm's practices, and compliance programs that didn't "adequately address relevant ESG issues." Staffers observed that some firms substantially engaged in ESG investing lacked policies addressing their ESG investing analyses, decision making and compliance oversight, the...

