Bang Energy Drink Maker Avoids Sanctions In False Ad Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied a dietary supplement developer's bid for sanctions in a false advertising suit against the manufacturer of Bang energy drinks, saying she saw no bad faith in missed deposition appearances but cautioning the parties to work on maintaining professionalism. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom opened the Zoom hearing by asking counsel for plaintiff ThermoLife International LLC and defendant Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., which does business as VPX Sports, whether they thought they had acted professionally in their correspondence scheduling depositions for VPX and its owner and CEO, Jack Owoc, whom ThermoLife accused of failing to...

