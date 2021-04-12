Full 6th Circ. Set To Look At Tenn. Abortion Fight

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The full Sixth Circuit is teed up to hear Tennessee's appeal of a lower court's decision to block a state requirement that women wait 48 hours between consulting with a doctor and getting an abortion. The majority of judges on the appellate court on Friday granted Tennessee's bid for an en banc initial hearing of a case in which the state is challenging a federal judge's finding that the 48-hour rule was unconstitutional. Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote a dissent, which noted that nearly "every other case that comes before" the Sixth Circuit first goes to a panel of three...

