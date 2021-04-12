Gov't Urged To Rethink Hike In UK Minimum Pension Age

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 1:43 PM BST) -- Government plans to increase the retirement age by two years should be scrapped because such a move might not prevent savers from withdrawing their full pensions as soon as they can and could create complications, a consultancy has warned. The government believes that increasing the Normal Minimum Pension Age by two years, from 55 to 57, could encourage people to save longer toward their retirement. But consultancy Quilter PLC says figures show that more than half of savers cash in their pension pots at the earliest opportunity. The consultancy pointed on Friday to data published by the Financial Conduct Authority in September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS