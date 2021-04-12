Singapore's Competition Body Weighs $30B Aon-Willis Merger

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 1:18 PM BST) -- Singapore's competition watchdog has asked for responses from industry and consumers on the $30 billion acquisition of insurance broker Willis Towers Watson PLC by its rival Aon PLC as it considers antitrust concerns. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said it is assessing whether the deal would lead to a narrowing of choice for consumers. The commission has opened a public consultation that will run until Friday. The move mirrors other similar antitrust investigations in Australia, New Zealand and the European Union into the deal. If it goes ahead the world's second and third largest insurance brokers will merge to...

