Financial Firms Blamed For Delays In Bereavement Process

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 4:29 PM BST) -- Financial service providers are a major cause of delays when it comes to processing the affairs of deceased people, Exizent, an online platform for professionals that manage the bereavement process, said Monday. Nearly eight in 10 legal professionals — 78% — blame financial institutions, such as building societies, banks and investment businesses, for being a major cause of delays suffered, with 31% regarding them as the single main cause, according to a study by Exizent. In addition, half of law firms have to wait a minimum of four weeks for companies to respond to queries regarding the assets and accounts of...

