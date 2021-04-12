Pension Schemes Seek Judicial Review Over Price Index Plan

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- The trustees of three of Britain's biggest workplace pension schemes will seek a legal challenge to the government's plan to change the national official measure of inflation, which they say will harm the retirement income of 10 million people. The trustees managing the pension schemes of car manufacturer Ford of Britain, retailer Marks & Spencer and telecoms company BT said in a joint statement that they will file for a judicial review at the High Court in London. The challenge, announced on Friday, is over a HM Treasury decision in November to replace a measure of inflation called the retail price index,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS