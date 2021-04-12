Reinsurers Hiked 2020 Payouts Despite Regulatory Pressure

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 3:20 PM BST) -- Global reinsurers passed on $26 billion to shareholders last year despite warnings from regulators that they should tighten their belts during the COVID-19 pandemic, insurance giant Willis Towers Watson said on Monday. The London-based broker said that reinsurers even increased the amount they paid to shareholders from the $24 billion they handed over in 2019, despite warnings to curtail dividend payouts at the start of the global crisis. The payouts were an indicator of the strong capital base of the reinsurance sector, which grew 7% to $658 billion last year following strong investment performance, Willis Towers said. "Such a solid finish...

