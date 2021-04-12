Ardian Raises €7.5B Via Latest Buyout Fund, Co-Investments

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm Ardian said Monday that it landed a combined €7.5 billion (over $8.9 billion) through its latest buyout fundraise and co-investments to continue injecting capital into health care, food chain, and technology and services companies. The Paris-headquartered Ardian said in a news release that it secured €6.5 billion for Ardian Buyout Fund VII and raised an additional €1 billion through co-investments. The investment firm noted that the fund has surpassed its €6 billion target and has already deployed 50% of its capital. Philippe Poletti, an Ardian executive committee member and the head of the firm's buyout unit, lauded the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS