Big-Money PE Play For Toshiba Is Sure To Catch CFIUS' Eye

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- CVC Capital's push to take over Japanese technology giant Toshiba stands to rank among the largest private equity-backed buyouts on the books, but any deal reached between the pair would likely face serious regulatory scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Toshiba Corp. confirmed April 8 that it had received a takeover offer from Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners, following rumors of a CVC proposal valued at $20 billion or more. Financial details of the actual offer were not disclosed, although the reported price tag floats closely to Toshiba's roughly $19.8 billion market capitalization as of Thursday's market close....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS