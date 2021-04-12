Veolia Nabs Suez With Revised Bid Valuing Target At €15B

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:43 AM EDT) -- Veolia Environnement will buy French water and waste management group Suez at an equity valuation of about €15 billion, the companies said Monday, bringing to an end more than half a year of contentious back and forth between the competitors. The deal sees Veolia Environnement SA picking up Suez Groupe SAS for €20.50 per share to acquire the stake in Suez it does not already own, which amounts to about 70% of the company, according to a statement. That's up from the original bid lobbed by Veolia late last year, which was worth €15.50 per Suez share. The Suez board of...

