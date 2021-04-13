Meet The Professors Of Biden's Supreme Court Reform Group

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden recently announced the formation of a commission to study possible reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the majority of the experts tapped for the commission are working as professors at the nation's top law schools. Bob Bauer Cristina Rodriguez The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, created through an executive order on Friday, includes 36 legal experts from across the country, including California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The chairs of the commission are Bob Bauer, a professor and distinguished scholar in residence at New York University School of Law who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS